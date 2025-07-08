Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva opened the BRICS conference, using his address to criticise the current state of multilateralism amid recent global conflicts.

Addressing leaders from 11 emerging BRICS nations gathered in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Lula asserted that "we have witnessed an unparalleled collapse of multilateralism," 80 years after the defeat of fascism and the creation of the United Nations.

He further warned that "hard-won advances, such as climate and trade regimes, are under threat."

In his speech, Lula strongly denounced Israel’s bombing of Gaza, urging the world to intervene and halt what he characterised as an Israeli "genocide."

"We cannot remain indifferent to the genocide carried out by Israel in Gaza, the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians and the use of hunger as a weapon of war,” he told assembled leaders from China, India and other member nations.

He added that a resolution to the conflict "will only be possible with the end of the Israeli occupation and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders."

Lula also "denounced violations of Iran's territorial integrity" and emphasised the urgency of "deepening direct dialogue in Ukraine to achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace."

He urged the BRICS group to actively promote peace and mediate international conflicts.

"It is always easier to invest in war than in peace,” Lula remarked, adding that "the fear of a nuclear catastrophe has returned to everyday life.”

The Brazilian leftist leader further reaffirmed the bloc's strategic importance in the global economy and its commitment to a development model characterised by fairness, sustainability and inclusivity.

He emphasised the group's potential to spearhead structural transformations and enhance cooperation among emerging economies.

"BRICS is the heir to the Non-Aligned Movement. With multilateralism under attack, our autonomy is in check once again,” he said.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs against the bloc should they pursue alternatives to the US dollar for international trade.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend this BRICS summit, marking his first absence since becoming his country's leader in 2012.

The country’s premier, Li Qiang, is attending in his stead. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate via videoconference.

The bloc was initially formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with their first summit held in 2009.

The alliance later expanded to include South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Collectively, BRICS nations now represent over half the world’s population and contribute 40% of its economic output.

Brazil has identified six strategic priorities for the summit: global cooperation in health care; trade, investment and finance; climate change; governance for artificial intelligence; peacemaking and security; and institutional development.