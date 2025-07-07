TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
Ankara slams Paris over remarks on ongoing legal cases, calling them politically motivated and a sign of double standards.
Ankara slams Paris over remarks on ongoing legal cases, calling them politically motivated and a sign of double standards / TRT World and Agencies
July 7, 2025

Türkiye has rejected France’s criticism of its ongoing judicial proceedings, calling a recent statement by the French Foreign Ministry an unacceptable interference in its domestic affairs.

"We categorically reject the statement made today (7 July) by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, which constitutes an interference in the ongoing judicial processes in our country," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Ankara said it guarantees "fair and impartial" legal proceedings and stressed that all judicial actions in question are being handled by independent courts in line with the Turkish Constitution and national laws.

The ministry accused France of applying a double standard, citing the sentencing of the French opposition leader, which has rendered them ineligible to run for office, and the ongoing legal cases against some French mayors.

"Considering that the leader of France’s main opposition party has been sentenced to imprisonment by a court decision… the aforementioned statement clearly reflects a double standard," it said.

Türkiye called on France to respect its judicial sovereignty and to refrain from politically charged statements about the internal affairs of other nations.

"We advise France to respect Türkiye’s domestic legal system and judicial independence, refrain from politically motivated statements regarding other countries, and instead focus on addressing its own internal matters," the ministry added.

