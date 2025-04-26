Indian forces in India-administered Kashmir have blasted and destroyed at least nine homes, which they say belong to Kashmiri rebels.

Various local newspapers on Saturday shared footage of at least nine homes being blown up by the Indian army as police conducted raids across Srinagar city.

In a handout, Indian police claimed they raided at least 63 homes of individuals in Srinagar city who are already imprisoned and lodged in various Indian jails.

Police announced that extensive search and cordon operations were launched throughout the district.

More than 1500 have been detained across Kashmir, amid an intensifying crackdown.

The Indian Express reported that the protests erupted in the Bandipora district after a brother of a jailed Kashmiri rebel was killed in what locals said was a ‘staged encounter’, while the Indian army alleged he was a militant.

Indian police said they detained 175 individuals across the Anantnag district in India-administered Kashmir, where unidentified gunmen killed 26 people earlier this week.

The attack has fuelled a sharp escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours. India, alleging cross-border links to the assault, took sweeping retaliatory measures – suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, a critical 1960 water-sharing pact, expelling Pakistani diplomats, cancelling Pakistani visas, and tightening media controls.

Islamabad strongly rejected the allegations, responding by expelling Indian diplomats, suspending visas for Indians, closing its airspace, and halting trade, including transactions routed through third countries.

Pakistan warned that any attempt by India to divert or block the flow of water under the Indus Waters Treaty would be regarded as an "act of war", stressing that the pact cannot be unilaterally suspended.

Meanwhile, India's Information Ministry issued an advisory prohibiting media channels from broadcasting live coverage of defence operations or the movement of security forces, citing "national security" concerns.

Kashmir has been at the heart of the conflict between India and Pakistan, with both claiming it in full but ruling it in part.