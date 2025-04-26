WORLD
2 min read
Kashmir simmers as Indian forces blow up several homes
India has continued with its raids in Kashmir, as locals allege forces killed a brother of a jailed militant in a 'staged encounter'.
Kashmir simmers as Indian forces blow up several homes
Indian army blows up homes in Kashmir / AP
April 26, 2025

Indian forces in India-administered Kashmir have blasted and destroyed at least nine homes, which they say belong to Kashmiri rebels.

Various local newspapers on Saturday shared footage of at least nine homes being blown up by the Indian army as police conducted raids across Srinagar city.

In a handout, Indian police claimed they raided at least 63 homes of individuals in Srinagar city who are already imprisoned and lodged in various Indian jails.

Police announced that extensive search and cordon operations were launched throughout the district.

More than 1500 have been detained across Kashmir, amid an intensifying crackdown.

The Indian Express reported that the protests erupted in the Bandipora district after a brother of a jailed Kashmiri rebel was killed in what locals said was a ‘staged encounter’, while the Indian army alleged he was a militant.

Indian police said they detained 175 individuals across the Anantnag district in India-administered Kashmir, where unidentified gunmen killed 26 people earlier this week.

The attack has fuelled a sharp escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours. India, alleging cross-border links to the assault, took sweeping retaliatory measures – suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, a critical 1960 water-sharing pact, expelling Pakistani diplomats, cancelling Pakistani visas, and tightening media controls.

Islamabad strongly rejected the allegations, responding by expelling Indian diplomats, suspending visas for Indians, closing its airspace, and halting trade, including transactions routed through third countries.

Pakistan warned that any attempt by India to divert or block the flow of water under the Indus Waters Treaty would be regarded as an "act of war", stressing that the pact cannot be unilaterally suspended.

Meanwhile, India's Information Ministry issued an advisory prohibiting media channels from broadcasting live coverage of defence operations or the movement of security forces, citing "national security" concerns.

Kashmir has been at the heart of the conflict between India and Pakistan, with both claiming it in full but ruling it in part.

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us