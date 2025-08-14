WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel destroys over 300 homes in Gaza's Zeitoun in three days
Civil Defence says demolitions targeted multi-storey buildings and left casualties under rubble.
Israel destroys over 300 homes in Gaza's Zeitoun in three days
Israel's Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir authorises the Gaza occupation concept. / AP
August 14, 2025

The Israeli military has demolished more than 300 homes in Gaza’s Zeitoun neighbourhood over the past three days, in what the Civil Defence described as a deliberate targeting of civilian residential areas.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defence in Gaza, said on Wednesday that Israeli forces carried out heavy assaults in Zeitoun, focusing on buildings with five or more floors.

He said the explosives used caused surrounding structures to collapse, with some homes destroyed while residents were still inside.

"Demolitions were carried out without prior warning, and intense bombardment prevented rescue teams from reaching the wounded," Basal said.

The Zeitoun neighbourhood, located in central Gaza, has faced repeated Israeli attacks during the carnage.

The latest wave of demolitions is part of what Palestinian officials describe as Israel’s ongoing occupation plan to depopulate and destroy civilian infrastructure in the enclave.

Civil Defence crews reported difficulty reaching many of the sites due to continuing bombardment, raising fears that people remain trapped under the rubble.

Recommended

Eyewitnesses said entire blocks have been levelled in parts of Zeitoun.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Israel’s carnage in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 61,700 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children, according to local health authorities.

The destruction of homes has left hundreds of thousands displaced, with many forced to shelter in overcrowded tents or damaged buildings.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

International humanitarian organisations have repeatedly warned that Israel’s large-scale destruction of civilian property in Gaza violates international law, which prohibits collective punishment and the targeting of civilian infrastructure.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us