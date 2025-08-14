US commentator Tucker Carlson has hosted Orthodox nun Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos, who offered his largely conservative audience an uncommon perspective on the challenges Palestinian Christians face under Israeli occupation.

Mother Stephanopoulos, who has lived in the occupied West Bank town of Bethany since 1996, told Carlson’s podcast that Christian Palestinians face restrictions on movement, land confiscation, and violence from Israeli forces and settlers.

"We are closed off in Bethany from going to our convent in Jerusalem because of the wall built on Palestinian land," she said.

"There’s a Christian home for boys that the Israelis just took over and cut up to make part of the wall."

The interview also examined Christian Zionism — the belief that Jewish control over the Holy Land is necessary for the second coming of Christ — which she said disregards local Christian communities.

Varied opinions

Carlson’s audience responded with both praise and criticism.

Some called the discussion "important" for US Christians, while Texas Senator Ted Cruz accused Carlson of attacking Israel and "shilling for Iran."

Palestinian Christians make up around 10 percent of the global Palestinian population, primarily belonging to Greek Orthodox or Catholic traditions.

In Israel, about 100,000 live as citizens, while 45,000 reside in the occupied West Bank and just over 1,000 remain in Gaza.