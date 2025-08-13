WORLD
Paris Airport worker suspended for shouting “Free Palestine” to Israeli airline crew
Investigation concludes Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport worker shouted ‘Free Palestine’ during radio exchange with El Al crew, French Transport Minister says.
An El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 737 airplane / Reuters
August 13, 2025

A Paris airport worker has been suspended for shouting “Free Palestine” over the radio to the crew of an Israeli airline, the French transport minister has said.

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot confirmed late on Tuesday that the incident, which took place on the morning of on August 11, was investigated following a complaint by the crew of Israel’s El Al airline.

The investigation concluded that at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport staff member shouted “Free Palestine” during a radio exchange with the El Al crew, Tabarot said on the American social media platform X.

He emphasised that the worker’s remarks violated radio communication rules, which should be limited to matters concerning “the safety and order of air traffic.”

"He has been barred from performing any duties until further notice. A disciplinary procedure was immediately initiated," he added.

SOURCE:AA
