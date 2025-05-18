WORLD
Pro-West Nicusor Dan wins Romanian presidential election
"Dan, who campaigned for an 'honest' Romania, gained more than 54 percent of the vote, while hard-right rival George Simion secured close to 46 percent, according to near-complete results.
Dan, 55, told jubilant supporters gathered in a Bucharest park that Romania's "reconstruction" would begin on Monday, calling it "a moment of hope". / AP
May 18, 2025

Nicusor Dan, the centrist mayor of Bucharest, won a tense rerun of Romania's presidential election on Sunday ahead of nationalist George Simion, near complete results have indicated.

The vote was seen as crucial for the direction of the EU and NATO members bordering war-torn Ukraine.

The ballot came five months after Romania's constitutional court annulled an election over allegations of Russian interference and a massive social media promotion of the far-right frontrunner, who was not allowed to stand again.

Dan, who campaigned for an "honest" Romania, gained more than 54 percent of the vote, while US President Donald Trump admirer Simion secured close to 46 percent, according to near complete results.

Turnout was close to 65 percent, compared to 53 percent for the May 4 first round, in which Simion was the leading candidate.

Dan, 55, told jubilant supporters gathered in a Bucharest park that Romania's "reconstruction" would begin on Monday, calling it "a moment of hope". 

"In today's elections a community of Romanians who want a profound change in Romania won," Dan said.

Nationalist George Simion conceded defeat to Nicusor Dan.

"I would like to congratulate my opponent, Nicusor Dan. He has won the election, and this was the will of the Romanian people," said Simion, who earlier had declared victory despite exit polls showing Dan ahead.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
