WORLD
3 MIN READ
Macedonia moves ahead with name change
Macedonia begins to take steps on solving its name dispute with Greece in an effort to open the doors to its bids to join NATO and the EU.
Macedonia moves ahead with name change
A Macedonian flag is pictured in front of the "warrior monument" in central Skopje, Macedonia on May 31, 2018. / Reuters
October 22, 2018

The Macedonian Parliament on Monday voted to adopt a proposal for a constitutional amendment changing the country's name to "North Macedonia" under an earlier agreement with Greece.

A two-thirds majority, 80 deputies of the 120-seat parliament, voted in favour of the proposal.

In the second stage, the amendment made to the Constitution will be voted on. At least 61 of 120 deputies will need to vote in favour so that the process reaches its third and final phase.

Another two-thirds majority will be needed in the last stage for the amendments to be finalised.

The name issue has kept Macedonia from joining the EU and NATO since its independence in 1991.

Macedonia's international recognition was finalised in April 1993, when the country was unanimously adopted as a member of the UN General Assembly, but was admitted as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) due to pressure by Greece.

Despite the dispute between Athens and Skopje, many countries recognise the country as Macedonia.

In June, the Macedonian and Greek governments signed the Prespa Agreement which requires Macedonia to change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia and Greece to drop its objection to Macedonia joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and becoming a member of the European Union.

Russia claims vote rigged

Russia, which opposes the name change, said on Monday that the vote in the Macedonian Parliament was rigged through a combination of blackmail, threats and vote-buying.

"We view what happened as an open violation of all norms, both from a legal and moral point of view. Such dirty manipulations cannot be regarded as an expression of parliamentarians' will," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It said that eight votes needed to reach the two-thirds majority had been secured "through blackmail, and threatening and bribing opposition deputies."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us