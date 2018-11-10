In pictures: Paradise lost as fire consumes California town
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Paradise lost as fire consumes California townNine people were found dead in and around the northern California town of Paradise, where more than 6,700 homes and businesses were burned down by the 90,000-acre Camp Fire, the state's most destructive on record, authorities say.
Flames consume a fast food restaurant as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, California. / AP
November 10, 2018

Firefighters in California on Saturday battled raging blazes at both ends of the state that have left at least nine people dead and thousands of homes destroyed –– but there was little hope of containing the flames anytime soon.

More than 250,000 people have been ordered to evacuate a wide area near the state capital Sacramento and, in southern California, the Hollywood resort town of Malibu.

So far, all nine fatalities were reported in the town of Paradise, in Butte County, where more than 6,700 buildings –– most of them residences –– have been consumed by the late-season inferno, which is now California's most destructive fire on record.

The fast-moving blaze, which authorities have named the "Camp Fire", broke out Thursday morning. Fanned by strong winds, it has scorched 90,000 acres and is only five percent contained, the California Fire Department (Cal Fire) said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us