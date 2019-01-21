Hindus celebrate Thaipusam festival across Asia
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hindus celebrate Thaipusam festival across AsiaHundreds of thousands of Hindus are celebrating the annual Thaipusam festival which sees devotees carrying offerings to places of worship and piercing their skin with hooks and skewers to show devotion to Murugan.
Hindu devotees climb the steps to Batu Caves during Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 21, 2019. / Reuters
January 21, 2019

Hindu devotees are celebrating the festival of Thaipusam, seeking divine blessings with offerings ranging from piercing their bodies with hooks and spears to carrying large floats on a pilgrimage to the Batu Cave temple near the Malaysian capital.

The cave is one of the most popular Tamil shrines outside India, and is dedicated to Hindu god Murugan, and is the focal point of the Thaipusam festival.

The festival is observed on the day of the full moon during the Tamil calendar month of Thai, and celebrated in honour of Murugan.

It is celebrated in a number of countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Ethnic Indians form close to seven percent of multiracial Malaysia's population.

"It's amazing, I think a lot of Malaysian don't understand devotion towards god so they should experience Thaipusam and try to understand what devotion means to Hindu," said 27-year-old visitor Aishah Abdullah in Kuala Lumpur.

The date of Thaipusam changes every year and is based on the full moon day in the month of Thai in the Hindu calendar. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us