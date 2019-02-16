Thousands of people took to the streets in Serbia's capital for the 11th week in a row on Saturday, to protest against populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government.

The protests, which have spread outside of Belgrade, accuse Vucic of stifling free media and democracy in the Balkan country.

"Only a person who has lived under dictatorship can see what is happening around them. This is my voice, and this is a way to show that I am not stupid and that I don't accept everything they show in the media," Danijela Dominikovic, a protester said.

President denies allegations

Vucic denies the accusations and media under his control have called the protesters Western stooges.

Vucic is a former extreme pro-Russian nationalist who now says he wants Serbia to join the European Union.

The protests started after thugs beat up an opposition politician in November.