Turkey's ancient DNA lab aims to gain insight into early human life
Researchers at Hacettepe University in Turkey's capital Ankara hope that their testing and analysis of 12,000 human skeletons will give them insights into human life going as far back as 10,400 BC.
Scientists believe their study of DNA from a wide range of people and time periods could answer questions about our ancient history. / TRTWorld
May 27, 2019

Turkey's first ancient DNA lab has collected 12,000 human skeletons form every region of the country with an aim to study early human life.

Researchers at Hacettepe University in capital Ankara hope their testing and analysis will give them insights into human life going back as far as 10,400 BC.

"The one thing we've been focusing on over the last few years is the transition between hunter gatherers to farmers. We consider it important to understand the change when human beings began making and building things," says Yilmaz Selim Erdal, Professor of Anthropology.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World
