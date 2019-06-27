In pictures: Europe swelters under a heatwave
In pictures: Europe swelters under a heatwaveEurope is currently in the throes of a heatwave that is expected to get even worse with temperatures expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius today. Here are some of the images of how Europeans are dealing with the heat.
People cool off in the Trocadero fountains across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris as a heatwave hit much of the country, France, June 25, 2019. / Reuters
Europe is once again experiencing a surging heatwave conjuring up unfortunate memories of August 2003, when searing temperatures overwhelmed hospitals and led the deaths of at least 35,000 people, mostly the elderly.

This year, meteorologists have pinned the blame on a  blast of hot air from the Sahara.

Hospitals across the continent have been put on high alert and authorities have issued warnings for people to stay hydrated and out of the sun, particularly children and the elderly.

The previous heatwave lasted over two weeks but this one, luckily, is expected to cool down by early next week.

