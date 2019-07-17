BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
IMF sees slowdown in Russian economic growth; urges reforms
"Russia's economy continues to show moderate growth, under sound macroeconomic policies but with structural constraints and the effects of sanctions," the IMF said in a report on the Russian economy.
IMF sees slowdown in Russian economic growth; urges reforms
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US, on September 4, 2018. / Reuters Archive
July 17, 2019

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday forecast that lower oil prices and higher taxes would slow Russian economic growth in 2019 and said Moscow's medium-term growth outlook would remain modest unless it tackled deeper structural reforms.

It said Russia's gross domestic product growth would slow to 1.2% in 2019 from 2 .3% in 2018, dragged lower by a weaker first-quarter estimate, lower oil prices and the impact of a higher value-added tax rate on private consumption.

Growth was seen expanding to 1.9% next year and could be boosted by public spending on infrastructure, but would settle in at a moderate 1.8% in the longer-run, absent deeper structural reforms, the IMF said.

Inflation, which picked up in the second half of 2018 after reaching historic lows earlier in the year, has begun to fall and was expected to return to the 4% target by early 2020, the IMF said in a news release.

The IMF's executive directors urged Russia to work to accelerate potential growth, address institutional weaknesses and governance issues, strengthen the financial sector and boost investment and productivity.

"Ambitious structural reforms will be important to raise growth," the directors said, urging Moscow to prioritise creation of a more vibrant private sector and reduce the footprint of the state.

They also called on Russia to take steps to simplify oil sector taxation and phase out subsidies on domestic fuel consumption as a way to incentivize labour supply and attract new investment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us