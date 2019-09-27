TCG Kinaliada, the fourth ship of the MILGEM project – a Turkish national warship program – will be handed over to the Turkish Navy at a commissioning ceremony in Istanbul on Sunday.

The Istanbul Naval Shipyard Command started construction of Kinaliada (F-514), the fourth Ada-class corvette, in October, 2015.

Turkey, which for the first time accomplished indigenous design of a corvette type military ship, has been able to reduce dependence on foreign technology and has also gained significant knowledge and experience in building war ships.

The MILGEM project's indigenous Ada-class corvettes are capable to launch surface combats, showing the advancement of Turkish defense industry.

The ship is capable of carrying Sikorsky S-70 helicopter or unmanned aircraft, along with the associated armaments, 20 tons of JP-5 aircraft fuel, aerial refueling systems and maintenance facilities.

Previously, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Buyukada and TCG Burgazada were delivered to the Turkish Naval Forces. The Kinaliada will be the fourth ship that will be delivered to the Navy.

Along with the commissioning ceremony, a steel cutting ceremony will also take place at the shipyard to celebrate beginning of the actual construction process of a warship for Pakistan.

The Pakistan Navy has signed a contract for the acquisition of four MILGEM-class ships from Turkey.