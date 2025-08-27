US President Donald Trump was presiding over a policy meeting on Israel’s war on Gaza with inputs from former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Trump Middle East envoy Jared Kushner, a senior White House official said.
Trump, top White House officials, Blair and Kushner were discussing all aspects of the Gaza issue, including escalating food aid deliveries, the hostage crisis, post-war plans and more, the official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The official described the session as "simply a policy meeting", the type frequently held by Trump and his team.
US special envoy Steve Witkoff previewed the meeting in an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday.
"It is a very comprehensive plan we are putting together for the next day in Gaza, and many people are going to see how robust it is and how well-meaning it is, and it reflects President Trump's humanitarian motives here," Witkoff said.
Trump had promised a quick end to Israel’s war on Gaza during last year's presidential campaign, but a resolution has been elusive seven months into his second term.
Starving Gaza
Trump's term began with a ceasefire which lasted two months, until Israeli strikes killed around 400 Palestinians on March 18.
At least 62,895 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocide in Gaza since October 2023.
Israeli-enforced starvation has killed 313 Palestinians, among them 119 children.
Meanwhile, Israeli occupational forces have killed 2,158 starving Palestinians waiting in food lines since May 27.
The UN has declared a famine in Gaza City.
More recently, images of starving Palestinians in Gaza, including children, have shocked the world and fed criticism of Israel over the deteriorating conditions.
“President Trump has been clear that he wants the war to end, and he wants peace and prosperity for everyone in the region. The White House has nothing additional to share on the meeting at this time," a second White House official said.