WORLD
2 min read
Argentina's Milei escorted to safety after protesters pelted him with stones
President escapes unharmed as protesters denounce sister Karina Milei over disability agency affair.
Argentina's Milei escorted to safety after protesters pelted him with stones
Police shield Milei and his sister from objects thrown at them during a campaign rally / AP
August 28, 2025

Argentine President Javier Milei has been pelted with stones and other objects while campaigning near Buenos Aires by demonstrators protesting an alleged corruption scandal involving his sister.

The right-wing libertarian leader, who is campaigning ahead of the October mid-term elections, was whisked away by his security and sustained no injuries, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni wrote on X.

Milei was standing in the back of a pickup truck and greeting supporters in the city of Lomas de Zamora, about 20 kilometres south of the capital, when protesters began hurling rocks, bottles, and plants at his vehicle.

The motorcade, carrying the president and his sister Karina Milei, who is also his chief adviser, quickly left the area.

Scuffles then broke out between supporters and opponents of the president, leaving one female supporter with rib injuries, according to witnesses.

Sister in spotlight

The unrest came as Milei faced growing fallout from audio recordings leaked by Diego Spagnuolo, the former head of the public disability agency.

Recommended

In the tapes, Spagnuolo alleged that Karina Milei pocketed funds earmarked for people with disabilities.

Speaking in Lomas de Zamora shortly before the protests erupted, Milei rejected the accusations.

"Everything (Spagnuolo) says is a lie," he told reporters.

"We are going to bring him to justice and prove he lied."

The scandal has dominated Argentine news for days and threatens to damage Milei’s standing ahead of the legislative vote — the first major test of his support since taking office in December 2023 on a pledge to revive the country’s crisis-hit economy.

The 54-year-old economist has taken credit for reducing Argentina’s soaring inflation and producing a budget surplus through steep cuts in public spending, including in disability programs.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us