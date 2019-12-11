WORLD
2 MIN READ
Swedish journalist returns Nobel prize in protest of genocide denier Handke
Christina Doctare said she had witnessed the Bosnian massacre 27 years ago and was returning her prize over the Nobel Committee’s decision to award Peter Handke.
Swedish journalist returns Nobel prize in protest of genocide denier Handke
Christina Doctare (pictured) strongly objected to recognition of Austrian writer who is known for his anti-Bosnian stances. / AA
December 11, 2019

Swedish journalist Christina Doctare will return her 1988 Nobel Peace Prize to the Royal Swedish Academy on Tuesday in protest against the awarding of the 2019 literature prize to Austrian writer Peter Handke.

Handke denies the 1995 Bosnian genocide and is a supporter of late Serbian dictator Slobodan Milosevic.

The 77-year-old Handke was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature despite his open support of Milosevic, who died of a heart attack in his prison cell in 2006 while being tried for war crimes and genocide at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague.

Handke also claimed that Muslim Bosniaks in Sarajevo had killed themselves and said he never believed that the Serbs had committed genocide in Srebrenica.

Doctare also spoke during protests in the capital, Stockholm, against Handke's award.

"I was proud of the Swedish Academy, but all I feel now is shame and guilt," she said.

"I witnessed the genocide firsthand 27 years when I was there. I am going to return the Nobel prize over the fact that Peter Handke, who denies the genocide that took place in Bosnia-Herzegovina, received it too," she added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us