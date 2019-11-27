TÜRKİYE
Turkey restores hospital in Syria's Tal Abyad town
YPG/PKK terror group had rendered sections of the hospital unusable by damaging laboratories, operating rooms, and the gynecology ward. Now the hospital has started to receive patients.
After a full restoration, the hospital will have a 75-bed capacity. / AA
November 27, 2019

A hospital in northern Syria's Tal Abyad town, which was used as headquarters by YPG/PKK terrorists, has been repaired by Turkey's military with the help of other state institutions, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, the hospital has started to receive patients.

"Tal Abyad Hospital, which was transformed into the headquarters by the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG, continues to heal the wounds of our Syrian brothers after being repaired with the support of Turkish Armed Forces and state institutions," the statement said.

"Thanks to the maternity clinic, babies safely open their eyes to the world," said the statement.

Syria safe zone

Turkey on October 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria and east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists be removed from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
