"It [Turkey-Qatar Combined Joint Force Command] serves stability and peace of not only Qatar but also the Gulf region," Erdogan said during his visit to Turkish troops in Doha.

He also noted that the construction of the new Turkish military post has been completed and it will be named after the famous Muslim commander Khalid bin Walid.

Erdogan arrived in Doha earlier in the day to attend the fifth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee.

Seven agreements inked to boost ties

Seven agreements have been inked following a bilateral meeting between Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani.

The agreements in the fields of economy, urbanisation, trade, industry, technology, and standardisation, among others, were signed to boost bilateral relations.

The joint statement of the fifth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee was signed by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani.

Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal, Environment and Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank and other Turkish officials were present in the ceremony to ink the agreements along with their Qatari counterparts.

Growing bilateral ties

Ankara and Doha have grown closer since Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with their former Gulf ally more than two years ago.

The bitter rift came over accusations that Qatar supports extremist groups and wants closer links with Iran, the arch-rival of regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

However, Erdogan's visit comes at a critical time amid signs of a possible breakthrough in the crisis between Qatar and its neighbours.

Ankara, a Doha ally amid Gulf crisis

After the Gulf crisis erupted, Turkey was at the forefront of nations supplying Qatar with food and services, bypassing the blockade imposed by the Saudi-led bloc.

Qatar last year announced investments worth $15 billion to Turkey while the country was fighting against the US dollar.

The burgeoning relationship also saw Turkey's military presence in Qatar increase.

Doha declared its support for Ankara after it launched the anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria on October 9.

Qatar "acknowledged Turkey's right to defend itself" but disagreed with some of Ankara's means and ways, Andreas Krieg, a professor at King's College London, said.

"There has been a lot of rumours about this potential disagreement following Qatar-critical coverage in the Turkish press, but in reality, there has been no rift in this relationship between Doha and Ankara that is mostly based on a personal relationship between Erdogan and Qatar's emir."