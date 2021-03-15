In pictures: World's largest community kitchen serves food, no matter what
The Golden Temple, the holiest site in Sikhism, has been providing 50,000-75,000 individuals with a fresh vegetarian meal everyday during the pandemic.
March 15, 2021

The Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, is one of the most famous spiritual sites in Sikhism. Also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, the temple is home to one of the biggest community kitchens — Guru Ramdas Langar — across the globe.

Every day, food made here is served to around 50,000-75,000 individuals, but on special religious occasions, that number can go as high as 150,000.

The pandemic had halted religious gatherings in most parts of the country, including gurdwaras (Sikh religious places) to contain the virus. But the community kitchen stayed open serving thousands of people food, as its always done.

Earlier during India's strict lockdown, just under 50 people kept the kitchen open, cooking up to 50,000 meals a day.

There are two halls that host around 5,000 individuals all at once. Likewise, there is no separation: the kitchen is open and free to all, paying little heed to belief or ethnicity.

Guru Ramdas Langar is run by volunteers, who are cook, serve food and wash up. The langar serves fresh vegetarian meals all day and night.

SOURCE:TRT World
