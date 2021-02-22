WORLD
2 MIN READ
Somalia accuses UAE of fueling unrest
The United Arab Emirates wants to create displacement, violence, and backwardness in Somalia, Osman Dubbe, the country’s information minister, told a news conference in capital Mogadishu.
Somalia accuses UAE of fueling unrest
This December 2, 2009 file photo shows the flag of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) flies as the Burj al Arab luxury hotel is seen in the background on the UAE's National Day in Dubai. / Reuters
February 22, 2021

Somalia has accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of violating international law by belittling Somalia's government as "interim" and seeking to sow violence.

A UAE statement on Saturday on recent clashes in the country also violates bilateral fellowship, Osman Dubbe, Somalia’s information minister, told a press conference in the capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

"The UAE statement is inconsistent with international diplomacy, brotherly relations between the two countries, and Arab culture," said Dubbe.

"The United Arab Emirates wants Somalia to be like Yemen and Libya and wants to create in Somalia displacement, violence, and backwardness, and that is something the Somali people are wary of," he added.

Commenting on recent clashes between Somali government forces and opposition groups, the UAE statement accused Somalia of using excessive force against civilians and called its government an “interim government.”

Separately, Somalia accused opposition presidential candidates led by former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed of pursuing “illegality” in the guise of peaceful protest.

"Presidential candidates chose to circumnavigate the process in order to pursue a path of illegality and armed insurrection disguised as a peaceful demonstration guaranteed under our constitution," said a Somali Foreign Ministry statement.

It also warned unnamed foreign actors against making “misleading” statements that at times “appear to be supporting insurrection.”

READ MORE:Political turmoil in Somalia leaves power vacuum

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Why Israel is no friend of the Druze, the community it has persecuted for years
By Kazim Alam
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Life in Gaza is 'Russian roulette with a bullet in almost every chamber': Palestinian envoy tells UN
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us