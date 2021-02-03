BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
World Bank channels $2.5B more into nine additional projects in Turkey
The international financial institution said that with the additional approvals of 2020, the active lending portfolio in Turkey rises to $6.7B in support of 21 projects.
World Bank channels $2.5B more into nine additional projects in Turkey
A participant stands near a World Bank logo at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. / Reuters
February 3, 2021

The World Bank has announced that it had expanded its financial support to Turkey, providing a record $2.5 billion to nine development projects.

The global body said that with the additional approvals last year, the active lending portfolio in Turkey totalled $6.7 billion in support of 21 projects.

Along with a series of Knowledge Products, this financial support will contribute to the implementation of Turkey's 11th National Development Plan, as laid out in the Bank's Country Partnership Framework.

READ MORE:Turkey set to pilot digital currency in 2021

Five development projects were prepared rapidly in backing Turkey in its fight against the pandemic, it noted.

"Going forward with its long-standing partnership with the Country, the World Bank will continue in 2021 to contribute to mobilise financing, knowledge, and global experience help Turkey to strengthen the institutions needed to sustain social and economic progress," said Country Director of World Bank Turkey Auguste Tano Kouame.

READ MORE:What to expect from Turkey’s economic team

SOURCE:AA
Explore
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us