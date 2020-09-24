WORLD
4 MIN READ
New York judge orders Trump's son Eric to testify in fraud probe
The probe was opened in 2019 after the US president's former lawyer Michael Cohen, who has since been jailed, testified to Congress that Trump had inflated or under-reported the values of certain properties to secure loans or reduce his taxes.
New York judge orders Trump's son Eric to testify in fraud probe
Eric Trump, the son of US President Donald Trump, delivers a pre-recorded speech to the largely virtual Republican National Convention broadcast from the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, US, August 25, 2020. / Reuters
September 24, 2020

A New York judge has ordered Eric Trump, the president's son most involved with running the family business, to be deposed by October 7 as part of an investigation over charges that the organisation improperly inflated the value of real estate assets.

Letitia James, the Democratic attorney general of New York state who opened the inquiry, has been asking since May to question Eric Trump, 36, who has emerged as the helmsman of the Trump Organization since his father moved to the White House in early 2017.

Even though Eric Trump has said he was ready to "cooperate" with the inquiry, his lawyers recently asked for the session to be pushed back until after the November 3 election, arguing that he was too busy, as he is heavily involved in his father's re-election campaign.

The attorney general had challenged that request in a court in the state, asking that Eric Trump be forced to provide documentation on several of the company's properties, including a building on Wall Street and the Trump International Hotel in Chicago.

READ MORE: Why did Trump Foundation shut down?

'Unconvincing'

After a court hearing on Wednesday, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in favour of the attorney general, calling the younger Trump's arguments "unconvincing" and noting that "nor is this Court bound by the timelines of the national election."

"We will immediately move to ensure that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization comply with the court's order and submit financial records related to our investigation," said James.

"The court's order today makes clear that no one is above the law, not even an organiSation or an individual with the name Trump," she said.

The investigation is one of several legal proceedings involving Trump and his family.

The attorney general opened the probe in 2019 after the president's former lawyer Michael Cohen, who has since been jailed, testified to Congress that Trump had inflated or under-reported the values of certain properties to secure loans or reduce his taxes.

In another investigation, Trump has been put on notice by Manhattan's attorney general, Cyrus Vance, after failing to provide eight years' worth of accounts.

Despite a decision that went against him in July in the Supreme Court, his lawyers are still fighting in the courts to avoid submitting those documents, and the case could head back to the Supreme Court again.

READ MORE:Ivanka Trump closes fashion line to focus on helping her father

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us