In pictures: How two years without Article 370 has hurt Kashmiri workers
WORLD
7 MIN READ
In pictures: How two years without Article 370 has hurt Kashmiri workersAs Kashmir completes its second year of lockdown, the people most affected have been its daily wage workers, who have endured immense mental and financial stress.
In pictures: How two years without Article 370 has hurt Kashmiri workers / TRTWorld
By Mumin Gul, Mounis Bin Muzafar Khan
August 5, 2021

What started off as rumours became the worst possible trauma that the people of Kashmir could have faced on August 5, 2019, when their semi-autonomous status was stripped with the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A from the Indian Constitution.

Days before, when an order for 30,000 additional Indian troops was released to the public, there was fear that something major was about to happen. People rushed to stores to gather resources with the expectation that a period of turmoil, which Kashmiris are well accustomed to, could last for a long time.

Shortly after, the Annual Amarnath Yatra was cancelled on the pretext of security. During the entire time the government of Jammu and Kashmir claimed that “everything is normal”. But rumours started to swirl that Article 370 was in danger.

Major news then broke out that over 180,000 security personnel were deployed, and there would be a complete communications gag with satellite communication available only to the authorities.

The internet went out on August 5, around 12:30am and within a span of three hours Kashmir was turned into an open prison. Television and local cable networks were stopped, local newspapers were made to stop publishing, and an information vacuum was created.

The next morning, people dusted off their radio devices and listened to how their rights were being stripped from them. Article 370 was taken down and the State of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Kashmir remained under communication clampdown for almost six months, with restrictions continuing after that. 

Huge economic losses were suffered, children were deprived of education and common people were devoid of basic rights.

As Kashmir completes its second year of lockdown, the people most affected have been daily wage workers, who eat food only when they earn every day.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) stated economic losses amounted to almost $2.5 billion for 2019, and the number staggered to almost $5.1 billion in 2020. The estimates for 2021 stand at almost $7.2 billion.

According to KCCI, total job losses were nearly half a million at 496,000, of which Kashmir’s tourism and handicrafts sector suffered 144,500 cuts.

The situation hasn’t improved in 2020 and 2021 due to consecutive lockdowns because of the Covid-19 pandemic. KCCI President Sheikh Ashiq told TRT World: “The majority of workers who have lost their jobs and businesses in the last two years are in debt that will take six to seven years to cover”.

Meanwhile, a survey done by MSF India showed that nearly 1.8 million adults (45 percent of the adult population) in the Kashmir Valley are experiencing symptoms of mental distress.

Daily wage earners practically lost their one source of income due to the siege. Street venders, cobblers, drivers - how did they manage to survive? 

Some of them spent their savings, some took loans, others survived on the help that came their way. 

Under immense mental and financial stress, these people have been neglected and their stories have not been told. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us