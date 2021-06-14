WORLD
3 MIN READ
Man accused of killing Canadian Muslim family faces terror charges
Suspect Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was arrested shortly after the June 6 attack in a parking lot in London, Ontario, a short distance from the city's oldest mosque.
Man accused of killing Canadian Muslim family faces terror charges
A court sketch of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of deliberately driving down and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. appearing in court on June 10, 2021.
June 14, 2021

Prosecutors laid terrorism charges against a man accused of driving down and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario.

The prosecution said on Monday Nathaniel Veltman’s four counts of first-degree murder constitute an act of terrorism and prosecutors have upgraded those charges under Canada's criminal code. 

Police alleged the incident was a planned and premeditated attack targeting Muslims.

Veltman also faces one count of attempted murder due to terrorism activity.

The upgraded charges were laid as Veltman made a brief court appearance via video Monday morning. He has yet to enter a plea.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland reacted to the new charges afterward, saying: "It is really important for us to name it as an act of terror ... and it is important for us identify the terrible threat that white supremacism poses to Canada and to Canadians."

READ MORE:Canadian PM: Killing of Muslim family a 'terrorist attack'

READ MORE:Canada is doing little to stop anti-Islam hate crimes and mosque vandalism

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal were killed while out for an evening walk on June 6.

The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously injured but is expected to recover.

Saboor Khan, a friend of the family, said upgrading the charges against Veltman was "the right thing to do.″

"The family and the community has been terrorised and many of us are afraid to leave our homes,″ Khan said.

A funeral for the family drew hundreds of mourners to the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario over the weekend.

Veltman’s next court date is scheduled for June 21.

READ MORE:Hundreds attend funeral of Muslim family killed in Canada terror attack

READ MORE:Some major anti-Islam incidents in Canada everyone should know about

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel has killed ‘a classroom full of children’ every single day
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us