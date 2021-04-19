WORLD
4 MIN READ
EU hits Myanmar junta officials and two military firms with sanctions
European Union announces sanctions on 10 Myanmar junta officials and two conglomerates linked to the military over the coup and bloody crackdown on protesters in their country.
EU hits Myanmar junta officials and two military firms with sanctions
Anti-coup protesters gesture with a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a demonstration in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. / AP
April 19, 2021

The European Union has imposed sanctions on members of Myanmar's junta who took control of the country in a February 1 coup, as well as its new information minister and two conglomerates controlled by the military.

In its firmest response yet to the ousting of an elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, the EU said on Monday nine members of the junta's State Administration Council, formed the day after the coup, had been targeted with travel bans and asset freezes. So was Information Minister U Chit Naing.

The decision, first reported on March 8 and April 15, puts the leaders of the junta and their top administrators under sanctions and follows similar measures by the United States. 

Myanmar Commander in Chief Min Aung Hlaing and Myint Swe, who has been acting president since the coup, were blacklisted by the EU last month.

Myanmar's State Administration Council was "responsible for undermining democracy and the rule of law," the EU said in its Official Journal.

"The military forces and authorities operating under the control of the SAC have committed serious human rights violations since February 1, 2021, killing civilian and unarmed protesters," the EU said.

READ MORE:Over 23,000 prisoners in Myanmar get traditional New Year pardon

Two companies also targeted

The EU also moved to target two companies that generate revenue for the Myanmar Armed Forces, a robust step following on from sanctions on 11 senior military officials, including the commander in chief, last month.

The EU has an arms embargo on Myanmar.

Myanma Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) were targeted with sanctions on Monday, barring EU investors and banks from doing business with them. Human rights groups had called for them to be sanctioned.

"MEHL and its subsidiaries generate revenue (for the military), therefore contributing to its capabilities to carry out activities undermining democracy and the rule of law and to serious human rights violations in Myanmar," the EU said. It made the same charges against MEC.

The conglomerates are spread throughout the economy from mining and manufacturing to food and beverages to hotels, telecoms and banking. They rank among the country's biggest taxpayers and sought partnerships with foreign companies as Myanmar opened up during the democratic liberalisation.

Like several Western powers, the EU has condemned the coup and called for the restoration of civilian rule.

The coup has plunged Myanmar into crisis after 10 years of tentative steps toward democracy, with, in addition to the daily protests, strikes by workers in many sectors that have brought the economy to a standstill.

An activist group, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, says the security forces have killed 715 protesters since the overthrow of Suu Kyi's government.

READ MORE:Anti-coup citizens in Myanmar hold silent strike during Buddhist holiday

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us