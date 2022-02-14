WORLD
3 MIN READ
Far-right violence, attacks against Muslims 'escalate' in France
The EU cannot ignore far-right ideology and attacks on civil society, said a Brussels-based watchdog, denouncing the French government's “increasingly divisive discourse and strategies”.
Far-right violence, attacks against Muslims 'escalate' in France
The watchdog noted that fundamental rights “of racialised people in France, and Muslims in particular” are under threat. / AP
February 14, 2022

A Brussels-based human rights watchdog has warned EU institutions and member states on the attacks against Muslims and the spread of far-right ideas in France.

“The country is showing marks of a growing far-right within its institutions,” the European Network Against Racism (ENAR) said in a statement on Monday.

The watchdog denounced “the escalation of attacks against Muslims and civil society organisations who work against racism and anti-Muslim hatred in France.”

They added that Europe should be concerned by the French government's “increasingly divisive discourse and strategies” that are based on far-right ideology and target Muslims and civil society organisations.

“Under the guise of national security, civil society organisations have been dissolved, mosques have been raided, and schools and Muslim-owned businesses closed,” contrary to the principles of the rule of law, ENAR said.

READ MORE: French media devote most of their coverage to the far-right, study finds

'Fundamental rights under threat'

The watchdog also noted that fundamental rights “of racialised people in France, and Muslims in particular” are under threat in France.

They asserted that the freedom of expression and association is particularly in danger.

For this, they cited a recent report from the French Observatory of Associative Freedom that documented 20 abusive sanctions against NGOs without legal or factual bases over the past five years.

ENAR stressed these actions have a “chilling effect” on Muslim communities and civil society because they are “considered guilty until proven innocent.”

The statement underlined that French mainstream media has also joined the trend of attacking NGOs and “demonising Muslims.”

The organisation also warned that French politicians actively seek ties with openly far-right political organisations across Europe.

READ MORE:French politician Zemmour targets mosques in another anti-Muslim comment

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us