Russia has won China's backing in its showdown with the West over Ukraine, as Beijing agreed with Moscow that the US-led NATO military alliance should not admit new members.

The demand for NATO to stop expanding came after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing that saw Putin hail the two countries' "dignified relationship".

In a long strategy document, Moscow and Beijing hit out at what they said was Washington's destabilising role in global security.

"The parties oppose the further expansion of NATO and call on the North Atlantic Alliance to abandon the ideological approaches of the Cold War era, "the document read on Friday, urging respect for the "sovereignty, security and interests of other countries."

The call echoes demands from Russia that have been at the centre of weeks of intensive negotiations between Moscow and the West, under the shadow of a potential conflict.

"Negative impact on peace and stability"

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hit back at the Russo-Chinese claims.

"This is fundamentally not about NATO expansion. This is about respecting the right of every sovereign nation to choose their own path," he told MSNBC's Morning Joe.

The document released by Beijing and Moscow on Friday also set out criticisms of Washington's "negative impact on peace and stability" in the Asia-Pacific region.

Russia and China also said they were "seriously concerned" by the AUKUS defence alliance including Australia, the UK and the United States.

'Delusional' false flag claims

Putin's meeting with Xi - hours ahead of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games - came after the United States said it had evidence of a plan by Moscow to film a fake Ukrainian attack on Russians to justify an attack on its neighbour.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the US had "information that the Russians are likely to want to fabricate a pretext for an invasion", but did not provide evidence.

Russia, which has repeatedly denied any invasion plans, said the US claims were absurd.

"The delusional nature of such fabrications - and there are more and more of them every day - is obvious," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Washington's claim came on the back of visits from European leaders to shore up their backing for Kiev, including from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday welcomed the displays of support, saying they had prevented Russia from "further aggravating the security situation".

During Erdogan's visit on Thursday he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an agreement expanding the production of parts in Ukraine for a Turkish combat drone whose sale to Kiev has angered Moscow.

