WORLD
4 MIN READ
'India is not France,' say activists fighting to wear the hijab in schools
Hindu nationalist politics seeps into schools, endangering hijab-wearing Muslim women's education.
'India is not France,' say activists fighting to wear the hijab in schools
Hindu nationalists increasingly shaping society into one that excludes Muslims. / AP
February 4, 2022

A government-run high school in India seeks to set a precedent on whether Muslim girls can attend school with a hijab.

Weeks of protests by six teenage students will come to a head when the high court in the southern Indian state of Karnataka will hear two petitions that argue that Muslim women should attend classes even if they are wearing the hijab.

Videos on social media emerged of Muslim women having the school gates shut in their faces as they attempted to enter the school.

Scenes of young female students crying and pleading with the school to allow them to enter the premises with months to go before exams that could decide their future went viral, sparking a heated debate.

According to one observer, some students in the school linked with right-wing Hindu organisations came to school wearing saffron shawls, a symbol of Hindu nationalist groups, and protested against the girls wearing hijab - a demand that the school has now given into.

One Indian politician condemned the move saying that "Muslims girls are being denied the right to education," and the latest anti-Muslim move was part of a broader attempt at "legitimizing the marginalization of Muslims."

"The government cannot thrust its decision on different religions as every religion has its own teachings. Nobody can be forced to refrain from following religious obligations," added the politician.

Another prominent Indian politician, Shashi Tharoor, said that India is not France, adding that "there is no law banning religious forms of dress like a Sikh turban or a crucifix around your neck or a tilak on the forehead all of which are forbidden in France's government schools but permitted in India's."

Tharoor added if the hijab was banned, why not other religious symbols.

"It's been a strength of India that everyone is free to wear what they want. If the hijab is disallowed, what about the Sikh turban? The Hindu's forehead mark? The Christian's crucifix? This college is going down a slippery slope. Let the girls in," said Tharoor on social media. 

A critic of Tharoor accused the politician of "playing politics," adding that "all schools have a uniform code to create unity! Wearing this violates that code!"

Not everyone agrees that this is about implementing school uniforms.

The international Indian academic Ashok Swain said that "A nation has lost its mooring!" as videos of men in saffron scarves marched on the streets against Muslim girls.

An Indian human rights lawyer also condemned the decisions saying that "You may not like a religious symbol, but that can't be made a reason to exclude a community from accessing public institutions. These are essential religious symbols like turban and beard for Sikhs. This diktat is totally illegal."

There is increasing fear amongst India's Muslim minority that the government is seeking to deprive them of constitutionally guaranteed rights.

The Indian state of Karnataka is a stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),

"In a country where 84 percent of the population is Hindu, and just 14% Muslim, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved the astonishing feat of creating a deep sense of Hindu victimhood," wrote the Indian writers Debasish Roy Chowdhury in an article headlined "Is India Headed for an Anti-Muslim Genocide?"

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us