Former police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted in 2018 for the killing of Black teenager Laquan McDonald, is set to be released from prison.

His release is scheduled for Thursday, meaning the ex-cop will have served less than half of his 81-month sentence, authorities announced on Wednesday.

“This is the ultimate illustration that Black lives don't matter as much as other lives,” said the Rev. Marshall Hatch, a prominent minister on the city's West Side.

Craig Futterman, a University of Chicago law professor, called the sentence “a slap in the face for Black folks and those of us who care about police accountability.”

But at the same time, Futterman said, “It was next to unbelievable that there was a prosecution and a conviction for murder.”

READ MORE: Five Chicago officers face firing for killing black teen

Hope for accountability

Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times in 2014, including several times after the 17-year-old had crumpled to the ground.

His conviction in 2018 marked an important moment in Chicago's history as the first time in roughly half a century that a member of the police force was found guilty of murder for an on-duty killing.

With Van Dyke's conviction, the American criminal justice system had come tantalisingly close to finally working for a Black victim of police violence, creating hope that officers could be held accountable.

That was until the judge called a legal audible by sentencing Van Dyke only for second-degree murder, a charge that allows defendants to serve half their sentences for behaving in prison, and not any of the 16 counts of aggravated battery.

The battery charge carries a sentence of six to 30 years in prison and those convicted of it must serve at least 85% of the term they receive.

And although McDonald’s great uncle, the Rev. Marvin Hunter, believes the sentence was woefully inadequate, he said it doesn't take away from the significance of the case.

“Had Jason Van Dyke gotten one day in jail it would have been a victory because he was the first,” said Hunter. "Since then, police across the country are getting convicted of murdering Black people.”

READ MORE: After George Floyd: A year that shook the world