A French soldier has been killed in a mortar attack on the Barkhane military camp at Gao in Mali, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement.

The Gao military base in northern Mali was hit with rockets, France 24 reported early Sunday.

The Italian Ministry of Defense said that none of the 20 Italian soldiers on duty at the base were injured.

Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini is closely following the situation, it added.

Gao, where France's main military base is located in Mali, is also known as the centre of Operation Barkhane, which the country has been carrying out in the region since 2013.

