DR Congo park celebrates birth of gorilla from endangered species
Virunga National Park rangers had discovered the newborn gorilla during a patrol in the Tshiaberimu area, according to park authorities.
Virunga National Park is the oldest nature reserve in Africa and a sanctuary for the rare mountain gorillas / Reuters
January 8, 2022

A lowland gorilla, a critically endangered species, has been born in the Democratic Republic of Congo's famed Virunga National Park.

Park rangers "discovered the newborn during a patrol in the Tshiaberimu area yesterday," park authorities said late on Friday on Twitter.

"We're excited to announce the first lowland gorilla birth of the year!" the park said.

"Rangers are working hard to safeguard this vulnerable population which now stands at seven individuals," it added.

Conservationists have long sought to protect the world heritage site's gorilla population even as violence and instability has plagued the DRC's eastern provinces for over 25 years.

The global population of lowland gorillas has plunged from around 17,000 to fewer than 6,000 today and they continue to experience a rate of decline of 5 percent per year, according to the park.

They are often illegally hunted for bushmeat.

Wildlife hotspot

Seventeen mountain gorillas — a close cousin of the lowland gorilla — were born in the park last year.

Situated on Democratic Republic of Congo's borders with Rwanda and Uganda, Virunga covers around 7,800 square kilometres (3,000 square miles) of the North Kivu province, of which Goma is the capital.

Inaugurated in 1925, it is the oldest nature reserve in Africa and a sanctuary for the rare mountain gorillas, which are also present in neighbouring Rwanda and Uganda.

Virunga has also become a hideout for local and foreign armed groups that have operated in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo for around 25 years.

SOURCE:AFP
