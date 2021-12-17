WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly flash floods hit northern Iraq
Flash floods in northern Iraqi city of Erbil killed at least eleven people, including two foreigners, authorities said.
Deadly flash floods hit northern Iraq
In a country dealing with severe drought, many were caught by surprise as powerful storm waters started surging into their homes before dawn. / Reuters
December 17, 2021

At least eleven people, including one Turkish person, have died in flash floods which swept through northern Iraq after torrential rains in Erbil.

The death toll rose "after the civil defence discovered the bodies of three people who were missing, carried away by the waters," a local administration official told AFP News Agency on Friday.

"Among them are a Filipino national and a Turk," said Nabaz Abdelhamid.

Provincial governor Omid Khoshnaw had earlier given a death toll of eight, including women and children. 

He also reported "significant" damage, especially in a working-class district south-east of Erbil city.

Four members of the civil defence team who came to help residents were injured when their car was washed away, he added.

Khoshnaw called on residents to stay at home unless necessary, warning that further rain was expected with fears of more floods.

READ MORE: ‘A creeping disaster’: Water crisis in Syria and Iraq, explained

Extreme weather changes

Muddy waters swept the Daratu, Qushtapa, Shamamk, Zhyan, Roshinbiri and Bahrka districts on Friday morning, flooding streets and homes. 

Buses, trucks and tanker trucks were washed away by the storm waters, with some flipped over or turned onto their side.

"Of the eight people who died, one died struck by lightning, while the others drowned in their homes," civil defence spokesperson Sarkawt Karach had said.

Many people have been forced to leave their houses, he added.

"Searches are ongoing for missing people," Karach said, warning that the death toll could rise.

The flooding comes as the region copes with a record dry year. Water levels this year at Darbandikhan dam were the lowest in its 65-year history.

READ MORE: Resilience after Daesh: Making Mosul green again

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us