WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gold diggers fight for survival in DR Congo
Gold at Luhihi in South Kivu province remains elusive, as do the miners' rewards.
Gold diggers fight for survival in DR Congo
Living in makeshift wooden structures covered with blue tarpaulin, diggers work without any kind of protection. / Reuters Archive
November 19, 2021

Up to 200 families have set themselves up near a gold mine at Luhihi in South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, living in miserable conditions after spending long hours in digging holes in the desperate hope of finding gold.

The area started attracting diggers two years ago when locals discovered a hill where they said you could "pick up gold from the ground".

Living in makeshift wooden structures covered with blue tarpaulin, diggers work without any kind of protection.

Artisanal diggers have been recognised by law since December 2018, allowed to mine as long as they belong to a cooperative and pay their dues to the state.

The law though is rarely enforced and in Luhihi, police are nowhere to be seen.

In the absence of the state, popular justice is meted out.

Didier Ciza, a civil society representative in Luhihi, complains that "all thieves are lynched".

Digging for survival

In just five months, seven miners have died in Luhihi, either following communal conflicts or asphyxiated underground.

And the gold itself remains elusive, as do the miners' rewards.

"We enter the mine like animals, on all fours, and if we get tired, we slide down on our bums," Hardy Bisimwa, a gold miner, says.

"We don't even have the means to find soap to wash ourselves," says Bisimwa, his body covered in yellow dust from the clay soil.

In seven months, Bisimwa only found gold once.

But he says he's not losing hope.

"With God's help, I will still find some to provide for my wife and three children."

DR Congo's soil is full of mineral wealth, including gold.

Yet a large majority of the population lives on less than $1.90 a day, the international poverty rate, according to the World Bank.

Any gold found is given to the local owners of the shafts who sell it to traders in Bukavu, capital of South Kivu.

In Luhihi, a kilo of gold fetches $450 – far below the global price for the precious metal. And even then, it's unclear what the diggers themselves get for the few grams they find.

READ MORE:Makeshift gold mine collapse kills at least 12 miners in DRC

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us