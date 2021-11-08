WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega secures fourth term after contentious election
Official partial results show Ortega, the Americas’ longest-serving leader, has won re-election with 75 percent of the vote in polls denounced by US President Joe Biden as a “sham”.
Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega secures fourth term after contentious election
Ortega ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, after the guerrilla ousting of US-backed Anastasio Somoza Debayle. / AFP
November 8, 2021

Nicaragua's incumbent Daniel Ortega has won re-election with 75 percent of votes, according to official partial results announced, securing a fourth consecutive five-year term for the long-term president.

The announcement came as votes in 49 percent of the Central American nation's polling stations were counted, said the electoral council, which put participation at 65.34 percent.

US President Joe Biden, in a statement issued before the tally was announced, said Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, had orchestrated a "pantomime election that was neither free nor fair."

With seven would-be presidential challengers detained since June, 75-year-old Ortega secured a fourth consecutive five-year term for the long-term president.

Election authorities banned the country's main opposition alliance from contesting Sunday's vote.

READ MORE:Nicaragua arrests 7th presidential candidate ahead of November election

'Demons'

On Sunday afternoon, Ortega hailed the latest election as a victory delivered by the "immense majority of Nicaraguans", and lashed out at domestic opponents, calling them "demons."

The election took place without international observers and with most foreign media denied access to the country amid protests in Costa Rica, Spain, the United States and Guatemala, countries that are home to thousands of Nicaraguan exiles. 

Only "election attendants" and journalists from countries the government considers "friendly," received accreditation.

The United States and Europe have imposed sanctions against the Ortega family members and allies.

Ortega ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, after the guerrilla ousting of US-backed Anastasio Somoza Debayle.

Returning to power in 2007, he has won reelection three times, becoming increasingly authoritarian and quashing presidential term limits.

Jailed opposition figures, including journalists, are accused of unspecified attacks on Nicaragua's "sovereignty" under a law passed by a parliament dominated by Ortega allies, who also control the judiciary and electoral body.

READ MORE:Why presidential candidates were detained in Nicaragua

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us