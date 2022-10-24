Myanmar military air strikes on a concert held by a major ethnic rebel group killed around 50 people and wounded 70, the rebels have said.

"Around 8:40 pm (1440 GMT) Sunday, two Myanmar military jets attacked" a ceremony the Kachin Independence Army was holding, Colonel Naw Bu told AFP news agency on Monday.

"Around 50 people were killed including KIA members and civilians," he said, adding that around 70 were wounded.

Local media reported that up to 60 soldiers and civilians had been killed.

UN 'deeply concerned'

Images shared by local media purported to show the aftermath, with debris littering the ground.

The United Nations office in Myanmar said it was "deeply concerned and saddened by reports of air strikes that took place in Hpakant, Kachin State".

"Initial reports suggest that over 100 civilians may have been affected by the bombing," it said in a statement.

"Numerous fatalities have also been reported," it added.

A junta spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The KIA has clashed regularly with the military for decades, with heavy fighting erupting in the wake of last year's coup.

