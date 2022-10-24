WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar military air strikes kill dozens in Kachin state, rebels claim
According to the rebels, the Myanmar military targeted a concert held by a major ethnic rebel group in the northern state of Kachin.
Myanmar military air strikes kill dozens in Kachin state, rebels claim
"Initial reports suggest that over 100 civilians may have been affected by the bombing," a UN statement says. / Reuters Archive
October 24, 2022

Myanmar military air strikes on a concert held by a major ethnic rebel group killed around 50 people and wounded 70, the rebels have said.

"Around 8:40 pm (1440 GMT) Sunday, two Myanmar military jets attacked" a ceremony the Kachin Independence Army was holding, Colonel Naw Bu told AFP news agency on Monday.

"Around 50 people were killed including KIA members and civilians," he said, adding that around 70 were wounded.

Local media reported that up to 60 soldiers and civilians had been killed.

READ MORE: Hundreds of Bangladeshi families flee amid border shelling from Myanmar

UN 'deeply concerned'

Images shared by local media purported to show the aftermath, with debris littering the ground.

The United Nations office in Myanmar said it was "deeply concerned and saddened by reports of air strikes that took place in Hpakant, Kachin State".

"Initial reports suggest that over 100 civilians may have been affected by the bombing," it said in a statement.

"Numerous fatalities have also been reported," it added.

A junta spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The KIA has clashed regularly with the military for decades, with heavy fighting erupting in the wake of last year's coup.

READ MORE: Deadly bomb blasts target Myanmar's main prison

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us