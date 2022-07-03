WORLD
3 MIN READ
Glacier collapse in Italian Alps kills hikers
The glacier collapsed on the mountain of Marmolada - the highest in the Italian Dolomites - in the eastern part of the Italian Alps, between the regions of Trento and Veneto.
Glacier collapse in Italian Alps kills hikers
The Marmolada glacier is the largest glacier in the Dolomites. / Reuters
July 3, 2022

An avalanche sparked by the collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps has killed at least five people and injured eight others.

"Unfortunately, five people were found lifeless," an emergency services spokesperson Michela Canova said on Sunday, adding that the eight injured "remained a provisional count". 

Some local media reports put the death toll at six.

Two of the injured were taken to hospital in Belluno, another in a more serious condition was taken to Trevise and five to Trente, she said.

Canova did not specify the nationalities of the victims.

Helicopters were scrambled to take part in the rescue operation and to monitor the situation from the air.

"An avalanche of snow, ice and rock hit an access path at a time when there were several roped parties, some of whom were swept away," Canova said.

"The total number of climbers involved is not yet known," she added.

READ MORE: Antarctica ice shelves at new risk of collapse

Marmolada glacier

The glacier collapsed on the mountain of Marmolada - the highest in the Italian Dolomites - in the eastern part of the Italian Alps, between the regions of Trento and Veneto.

An early summer heatwave in Italy saw temperatures on the Marmolada touch 10 degrees Celsius on Saturday, said the president of Veneto, Luca Zaia.

The Marmolada glacier is the largest glacier in the Dolomites, which is part of the Italian Alps and situated on the northern face of Marmolada.

The glacier feeds the Avisio river and over looks Lake Fedaia.

READ MORE:World’s glaciers 'contain less ice than thought'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us