Viruses cling onto plastic to survive in freshwater
WORLD
4 MIN READ
Viruses cling onto plastic to survive in freshwaterMicroplastics in wastewater treatment plants carry intestinal viruses such as rotavirus up to three days and create significant health risks, a study finds.
A man walks by garbage at a polluted beach on the banks of Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 16, 2022. / Reuters
June 29, 2022

Viruses can live in freshwater and infect humans for up to three days thanks to microplastics that come from wastewater plants, research has found.

Rotavirus, which causes diarrhoea and an upset stomach, was found to survive in lake water by attaching itself to the surfaces of tiny beads of plastic pollution, called microplastics, University of Stirling researchers said. 

The paper is published in the journal Environmental Pollution.

While previous research on virus transmission were held in sterile hospital settings, the University of Stirling study marks a first of its kind for exploring the spread of viruses with samples taken from the natural environment.

“We found that viruses can attach to microplastics, which allows them to survive in the water for three days, possibly longer,” Professor Richard Quilliam, lead researcher on the project, said.

“Even if a wastewater treatment plant is doing everything it can to clean sewage waste, the water discharged still has microplastics in it, which are then transported down the river, into the estuary and end up on the beach. We weren’t sure how well viruses could survive by ‘hitch-hiking’ on plastic in the environment, but they do survive, and they do remain infectious.”

The tiny plastic particles can be swallowed by swimmers or even by children who play on the beach, Quilliam said, warning that “it doesn’t take many virus particles to make you sick.”

The research was part of a Plastic Vectors project by Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), which allocated £1.85 million (around $ 2,24 million) to look into how plastics in the environment can contribute to the spread of bacteria and viruses, and their possible impacts on human health.

Microplastics in blood, seafood 

In a report in August 2019, the World Health Organization said microplastics contained in drinking water pose a "low" risk to human health at current levels, but more research is needed to reassure consumers. 

In recent years, however, researchers found dangers of microplastics. 

The latest findings were the latest of ever-increasing studies on how plastic pollution affects the environment and human health.

Research in February 2021 found that 386 marine fish species, including many that humans eat, are consuming plastic particles amid an increase in plastic pollution. 

Last March, Dutch scientists found tiny fragments of plastics in human blood for the first time. Published in the journal Environment International, the study examined blood samples from 22 healthy volunteers and found microplastics in nearly 80 percent of them.

Microplastics entering the human body are not without long-term side effects.

Last December, engineers at Rice University found that styrofoam, a form of polystyrene, a synthetic polymer, was broken down into microplastics and contributed to antibiotic resistance. Resistance to medicine causes illnesses to become more dangerous, costly and harder to treat.

In a critical milestone that was hailed for being one of the world’s most ambitious environmental actions since the 1989 Montreal Protocol, the United Nations has initiated a treaty to fight plastic pollution. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us