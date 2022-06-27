Türkiye supports dialogue to thaw relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the immediate opening of the Zangezur corridor, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

In a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani and Kazakh counterparts, Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday: "We strongly support the Zangezur corridor, which will provide a connection between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan," an enclave of Azerbaijani territory currently reachable only through Armenia.

Earlier on Monday, a trilateral meeting was held between the ministers of foreign affairs and transport in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

"We are expecting the opening of the corridor immediately," Cavusoglu said, adding that this development will have a positive impact on the region.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said in late May that Baku agreed with Armenia on the opening of the Zangezur corridor, including the construction of both railways and highways.

Following the completion of the railway, Azerbaijan will be able to reach Iran, Armenia and Nakhchivan. The railway will also link Türkiye with Russia through Azerbaijan.

READ MORE:Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders discuss 'peace treaty' over Karabakh region

Development and repair

Zangezur was part of Azerbaijan, but in the 1920s, the Soviets gave the region to Armenia. After this move, Azerbaijan lost its link with Nakhchivan.

Azerbaijan has focused on projects in the Zangezur corridor which will include motorways and rail lines.

Some parts of the railway between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, which was destroyed during the occupied period, will be repaired.

Relations between the two former Soviet countries have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted in September 2020, and the 44-day conflict saw Azerbaijan liberate several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

A tripartite agreement was brokered by Russia to bring an end to the war in November 2020.

READ MORE:Türkiye, Azerbaijan to sign space, tech agreements — Ankara