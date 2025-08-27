Denmark's foreign minister has summoned the most senior diplomat at the US embassy in Copenhagen over reports US citizens have been conducting influence operations in Greenland, public broadcaster DR reported on Wednesday, citing the minister.

US President Donald Trump has said he wants the United States to take over the minerals-rich and strategically located Arctic island for reasons of national and international security, and has not ruled out the use of force to do so.

The Danish government believes at least three US citizens with ties to the Trump administration have been involved in covert influence operations in the Danish territory, DR reported, citing unnamed sources.

The broadcaster did not name the individuals.