WORLD
2 min read
Poll shows majority of French people want parliament dissolved and new election
French Prime Minister Fancois Bayrou faces ouster after opposition unites against the minority government at next month's confidence vote.
Poll shows majority of French people want parliament dissolved and new election
France BudgetFrance-Politics / AP
August 27, 2025

About 63 percent of French people want the country's parliament to be dissolved and seek new elections, said an IFOP poll for LCI TV on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou battles to save his minority government.

IFOP's poll surveyed 1,000 people online on August 26.

Bayrou's minority government looks increasingly likely to be ousted next month after three main opposition parties — both on far-right and left — said they would not back him in a confidence vote which Bayrou announced for September 8, over his plans for sweeping budget cuts.

He has tied his government’s survival to the confidence vote on a package of €44 billion in budget cuts, which includes axing two public holidays and freezing welfare spending, measures that have stirred broad public discontent.

The political uncertainty has hit French stocks and bonds this week.

RelatedTRT Global - Macron assigns French PM to set talks for 'government of action'

Boris Vallaud, who leads the opposition Socialist group in parliament, said on BFM TV that France needs a change of course, and that means a change of prime minister.

Recommended

Any decision to dissolve parliament has to be made by President Emmanuel Macron, and the IFOP poll said 51 percent felt Macron would not dissolve parliament.

The National Rally, the Greens and the Socialists have all vowed to vote against Bayrou, leaving his government with little path to survival when lawmakers cast their ballots.

Macron's alternative to dissolving parliament, should Bayrou lose his confidence vote, would be to install a new government.

And while most voters want parliament dissolved, just over half believe President Emmanuel Macron will avoid calling fresh elections.

Should Bayrou lose, Macron is expected instead to appoint another prime minister his third since 2024.

RelatedLeftist alliance wins most seats in French parliament - TRT Global
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us