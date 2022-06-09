WORLD
3 MIN READ
Denmark urged to address anti-Muslim discrimination, racism
Council of Europe's rights body calls on the Danish authorities to introduce a national action plan against racism, with a particular emphasis on preventing anti-Muslim racism and discrimination.
Denmark urged to address anti-Muslim discrimination, racism
The body noted that the policies of “parallel society” are causing forced evictions of migrant families. / AA
June 9, 2022

The European Commission against Racism and Intolerance has called on Denmark to urgently address anti-Muslim discrimination and racism against minorities.

In a monitoring report, the commission on Thursday urged Danish authorities to introduce a national action plan against racism on a priority basis to address the discrimination against Muslims and minorities.

The plan, it stated, should include actions in the areas of education, public awareness, promotion of counter-speech, training of law enforcement officials and teachers, and recruitment of staff from Muslim and other minority groups in these professions.

The commission is the Council of Europe's independent human rights body that monitors the situation in each of the member states related to racism, discrimination, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and intolerance. 

READ MORE:Denmark: Non-whites shouldn’t exceed 30% of any neighbourhood

Policies of 'parallel society'

The commission commended Denmark for positive developments like free Danish language lessons for all immigrants and foreigners, and action to prevent hate speech and anti-Semitism. 

However, the commission raised concerns about several shortcomings, including hate speech by Danish political parties that actively portray Muslims, including legal foreign workers and migrants, “as a threat to Danish values and culture” and the government’s “ghetto” to segregate migrants into “Westerners” and “non-Westerners.”

It also noted that the policies of “parallel society” causing forced evictions of migrant families and the Act on Social Housing requiring mandatory daycare for 25 hours per week for small children are problematic.

To mitigate these concerns, the commission recommended a legal framework to cut funding of and outlaw racist organisations and political parties, explicitly prohibit segregation, and employ positive incentives for all populations to achieve the goal of a balanced society.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Islamophobia continues to spread like plague in the West

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us