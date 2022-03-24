The Turkish Football Federation has submitted its bid to host the 2028 European Football Championship.

As of Wednesday, there are now three official candidates to host the 18th edition of the tournament.

The UK and the Republic of Ireland submitted a joint bid to host the UEFA EURO 2028 on Wednesday as well.

In a joint statement, the Football Associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales announced that the expression of interest to host the competition has been submitted.

The UEFA has also confirmed that the Russian football federation has registered its interest in hosting the European competition in either 2028 or 2032.

Russia and Türkiye declared their interest in hosting either the 2028 or 2032 edition of UEFA’s flagship national team competition, while Italy announced its intention to bid for UEFA EURO 2032," the statement said.

Official selection in 2023

The UEFA will announce the hosts for both competitions in September 2023.

All Russian clubs and national teams are suspended from both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice in response to Russia's war on Ukraine.

In 2018, Türkiye and Germany were the candidate countries for the EURO 2024. The UEFA Executive Committee chose Germany as the country received the majority of the votes.

