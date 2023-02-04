WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK mulls banning deportation appeals from Channel migrants
The country will either ban those claiming asylum or only allow them to appeal after they have been deported to tackle irregular migration, according to a Times report.
UK mulls banning deportation appeals from Channel migrants
A total of 45,756 migrants crossed the Channel to the United Kingdom in 2022, according to official data. / Reuters
February 4, 2023

The British government is aiming to stop "deportation appeals" for those who reach the United Kingdom via crossing the English Channel in small boats, according to the Times newspaper.

In a report on Friday, the British daily said the UK Home Office is working on two options to tackle the irregular migration issue: either ban those claiming asylum or only allow them to appeal after they have been deported.

A home department spokesperson said "the unacceptable number of people" risking their lives by crossing the Channel via small boats puts an "unprecedented strain" on the country's asylum system.

“Our priority is to stop this and prevent these illegal crossings, and our new small boats operational command – bolstered by hundreds of extra staff – is working hard to disrupt the business model of people smugglers," the spokesperson added.

The official said: "We are also going further by introducing legislation which will ensure that those people arriving in the UK illegally are detained and promptly removed either to their home country or a safe third country."

READ MORE: "Scores of young unaccompanied asylum seekers missing in UK"

Relocating to Rwanda 

Another proposal would make irregular migrants more vulnerable to deportation by banning them from resorting to parts of the Human Rights Act, such as claiming breaches of the right to family life or the right to liberty.

In a speech on January 4, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said tackling the problem of irregular migration boats, also known as Channel crossings, is among the top five priorities of his government.

According to official data, a record 45,756 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in 2022.

Besides making a deal with France to fight human smuggling in the English Channel, the UK also revealed a controversial plan last April to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, where their claims would be processed.

READ MORE: UK to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda from mid-June

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us