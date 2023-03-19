WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chinese nationals killed by armed group in Central African Republic
Nine Chinese citizens have been killed in an attack on a mine in the Bambari region of the country and the Chinese embassy gave no immediate reaction.
Chinese nationals killed by armed group in Central African Republic
The local authorities did not release further details of the attack, nor was there any claim of responsibility. / Reuters Archive
March 19, 2023

Raiders have killed nine Chinese nationals in an attack on a mine in the Bambari region of the Central African Republic, a local mayor said.

"We have counted nine bodies and two wounded," the mayor of Bambari, Abel Matchipata, told AFP on Sunday, adding that the victims were Chinese workers at a site run by the Gold Coast Group, 25 kilometres (15 miles) from his town.

The attack by "armed men" happened early in the morning, he added.

A local security source confirmed the toll and the nationality of the victims.

The Chinese embassy gave no immediate reaction.

The local authorities did not release further details of the attack, nor was there any claim of responsibility.

The victim's bodies were transferred to a hospital in Bangui, where Chinese ambassador Li Qinfeng and CAR Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo Temon attended, an AFP journalist noted.

Civil conflict has hit the Central African Republic, one of the world's poorest countries, since 2013 when armed groups ousted president Francois Bozize.

READ MORE: France pulls out last remaining troops from Central African Republic

READ MORE:Militant attacks kill over dozen in eastern DRC

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us