POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Hamilton hit with 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's Turkish GP
British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton received the penalty for Sunday's race because he exceeded his allocation of new engines.
Hamilton hit with 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's Turkish GP
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during practice in Formula One F1 - Turkish Grand Prix - Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 8, 2021. / Reuters
October 8, 2021

British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes has received a 10-place grid penalty over an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) change for the upcoming Turkish Grand Prix.

"His Mercedes W12 has been fitted with a new internal combustion engine (ICE) and exhaust – but the driver has only exceeded his allocation of new ICEs," the F1 said in a statement.

"Because he has exceeded his allocation of new engines, he's set to receive a 10-place penalty – however, Hamilton came from sixth to win the 2020 Turkish GP," it added.

The season's 16th race will take place over 58 laps of the 5.4-kilometre (3.4 miles) Intercity Istanbul Park on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Hamilton currently holds the top spot in the driver standings with 246.5 points, while Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen ranks second with 244.5 points.

READ MORE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Formula One's shortest race ever

Hamilton posted the fastest time in his first practice session.

This season's narrow championship leader was .43 seconds ahead of the Red Bull driver in warm conditions. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was .48 behind Hamilton in third spot with Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas fourth.

There is a second practice later Friday at Istanbul Park.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us