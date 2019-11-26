CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy
In the miniseries Sahsiyet (Persona), Bilginer plays a man diagnosed with Alzheimer's who is cursed to eventually lose all his memories. The series won acclaim from viewers in Turkey and abroad and is rated 9.1 out of 10 on IMDb.
Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy
Turkish Actor Haluk Bilginer poses for a photo after he won the Best Performance by an Actor award on Monday at the 47th International Emmy Awards in New York for his performance in the TV series Sahsiyet (Persona) in New York, United States on November 25, 2019. / AA
November 26, 2019

Haluk Bilginer won the Best Performance by an Actor award on Monday at the 47th International Emmy Awards in New York for his performance in the TV series Sahsiyet (Persona).

"I am very happy that this award went to Turkey more than myself,” the 65-year-old actor told Anadolu Agency.

“It is very pleasing that work we do with love and admiration is appreciated by others on an international platform and crowned with an award.”

In the miniseries, Bilginer plays a man diagnosed with Alzheimer's who is cursed to eventually lose all his memories.

Bilginer’s character, however, turns the ailment into an opportunity in which he can kill guilty people without any fear of suffering pangs of conscience.

The 12-episode series won acclaim from viewers in Turkey and abroad and is rated 9.1 out of 10 on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us