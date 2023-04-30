WORLD
2 MIN READ
US aircraft carrier USS George Washington set to return to Japan in 2024
The USS George Washington will replace the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier at Yokosuka Naval Base.
US aircraft carrier USS George Washington set to return to Japan in 2024
The overhaul is also expected to see the George Washington modified to carry the Boeing MQ-25A Stingray, a 15.5-metre drone that can refuel aircraft midflight, extending the range of the carrier’s aircraft, according to US Naval Air Systems Command. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 30, 2023

The US Navy has announced in a statement that the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, the USS George Washington, will be deployed to Japan for a second time in 2024.

Late Saturday, the navy announced that the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier moored at Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan will return to the US in the spring of 2024, while the USS George Washington aircraft carrier, previously deployed in Japan, will return to Yokosuka in the second half of 2024, the navy also said.

The USS George Washington was first deployed to Japan in 2008-2015 -- the first deployment of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to a Japanese port.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced that it has informed Yokosuka Mayor Kamiji Katsuaki about the reshuffle of the US aircraft carriers.

Kamiji said in a statement that "the continued presence of the US Navy is important for Japan's peace and regional stability."

The city of Yokosuka is located in Kanagawa Prefecture, east of the capital Tokyo.

US aircraft carriers in the region take part in joint exercises organised in co-operation with Japan's Self-Defence Forces and the South Korean army.

RelatedJapan's Kishida to visit South Korea for summit with Yoon - report
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us