WORLD
2 MIN READ
Santiago Pena wins Paraguay's presidential election
Pena belongs to the ruling Colorado Party, which has been in power in Paraguay for almost eight decades.
Santiago Pena wins Paraguay's presidential election
Some 4.8 million of Paraguay's 7.5 million citizens were eligible to vote in Sunday's presidential elections. / Photo: AFP
May 1, 2023

Paraguayans have elected a president from the rightwing Colorado Party, in power for nearly eight decades, rejecting a centre-left challenger who had railed against institutional corruption.

Economist and former finance minister Santiago Pena, 44, won the election on Sunday with more than 42 percent of votes cast, results showed with 90 percent of ballots counted, according to the country's election body.

Sixty-year-old challenger Efrain Alegre of the Concertacion centre-left coalition garnered 27.5 percent despite having had a narrow lead in opinion polls ahead of Sunday's vote.

The Colorado Party has governed almost continually since 1947 - through a dictatorship and since the return of democracy in 1989, but has been tainted by corruption claims.

Pena's political mentor, ex-president and Colorado Party leader Horacio Cartes, was recently sanctioned by the United States over graft.

Some 4.8 million of Paraguay's 7.5 million inhabitants were eligible to vote for a president to replace Mario Abdo Benitez, leaving office after a constitutionally limited single term, in a single-round, winner-takes-all election.

They also voted for new lawmakers.

RelatedPolls open in Paraguay election, with Taiwan ties in the balance
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us